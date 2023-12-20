BOSTON — The Bruins may have dropped the heartbreaking overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night at TD Garden, but Jakub Lauko had one of his best games this season for Boston.

“I do think it was his best game just because of his intensity on pucks,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said after the loss. “He was physical. I think he had at least three big hits that I remember.”

Lauko not only dropped the gloves with Connor Dewar in the first period, but he unleashed an offensive weapon that surprised even his teammates when he attempted a lacrosse move called the Michigan.

“I’ve been doing it a lot in the summer,” Lauko said of practicing the lacrosse move. “We did this competition with a Czech league back home and I think I did it six times in a row. “

Lauko took the chance with 5:33 remaining in the first period when he collected the loose puck from behind the net and skated in on the right side flipping the puck up on the blade of his stick. Unfortunately for him, the puck never actually made it on net.

Lauko attempted the Michigan 👀 pic.twitter.com/B8CluDsD8W — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 20, 2023

“I should have taken a little bit further because I hit it off and it just kinda slipped out,” Lauko explained. “It’s not a hard thing when you know how to do it. It’s just hard to find the right opportunity to do it. It was a good opportunity for doing it this time but unfortunately, it didn’t go in.”

Lauko said he tries to hit the ice before or after practice and works on the shot so he can attempt it again if the opportunity arises. He had the lone shot attempt, the fight and one hit across 8:39 minutes of ice time.