The Boston Celtics opened up a roster spot Tuesday, waiving forward Nathan Knight from his two-way contract.

It appears they’re keen on filling it back up, however.

The C’s reportedly are “zeroing in” on free agent forward Drew Peterson for a two-way contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, wasting no time in filling their recently opened spot. Peterson, who has been playing with Sioux Falls of the G League, spent training camp with the Miami Heat.

Peterson likes to pass the ball, averaging 4.3 assists during his final season at USC. The 24-year-old has kept it up in the G League, averaging 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Skyforce. He stands at 6-foot-9.

The Celtics’ decision to add Peterson gives them an intriguing option entering the middle months of the season. Neemias Queta is the only two-way player who has gotten minutes in Boston this season, averaging 4.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in three appearances.

The Celtics’ roster is currently full.