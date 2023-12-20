Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Win Streak Snapped In OT Loss To Warriors

The Boston Celtics fell to the Golden State Warriors, 132-126, at Chase Center on Saturday night.

With the loss, the Celtics dropped to 20-6 while the Warriors improved to 13-14.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston, without Kristaps Porzingis, didn’t have it easy in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals.

However, the Celtics were able to lean on their depth — just not long enough.

With one starter down, and Jayson Tatum off throughout the night, Derrick White rose to the occasion, stepping up in a huge way. White led the starting core while off the bench, Neemias Queta filled in, giving the Celtics a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double on a night where frontcourt production was heavily needed.

The Celtics fell sluggish at the worst possible time, getting out-scored 35-24 in the fourth quarter, allowing the Warriors to climb back and create a tight contest down to the wire. Boston held a measly one-point lead with 2:34 minutes left to play in the game.

Tied up at 121 with 29.6 seconds remaining in the final frame, Tatum couldn’t cash in the potential game-winner, sending the battle into overtime.

There, the Celtics paid the price for a few costly turnovers which the Warriors capitalized on, making Boston pay the ultimate price and sending the game into a final score.

Golden State snapped Boston’s win streak at five games.

STARS OF THE GAME

— White scored a team-leading 30 points, draining seven shot attempts from beyond the arc alongside seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks, getting it done all around the floor.

— Right on brand, Curry played leader for Golden State’s offense, scoring a game-high 33 points while shooting 6-for-11 from 3-point range with six assists.

— Jaylen Brown flirted with triple-double territory, adding 28 points with eight rebounds and seven assists.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Celtics, now in search of a bounce back win, will next continue their West Coast road trip and play the Kings on Wednesday night. Tip-off from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.