David Pastrnak’s performance on Saturday was a beacon of light in the Bruins bleak loss to the Minnesota Wild. He got the Bruins on the board early with a goal in the first period.

Pasta’s goal was his 20th of the season so far, and the eighth consecutive year that he has made at least 20 goals. There are only nine other Bruins in franchise history who have earned 20+ goal seasons, eight times in a row. He joins greats like Rick Middleton, Phil Esposito and even his current captain Brad Marchand.

