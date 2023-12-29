Jim Montgomery Reveals Reasoning Behind Bruins’ Lines Shake-Up

With the recall of Georgii Merkulov from Providence, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery made adjustments to the lines at practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday.

Merkulov centered the third line with James van Riemsdyk and Trent Frederic flanked on his wings, bumping Danton Heinen down to the fourth line with Johnny Beecher, Jakub Lauko and Oskar Steen.

Even though the rising prospect has been on an offensive tear this season in the AHL recording 30 points in 31 games for the Providence Bruins, Montgomery doesn’t want to put Merkulov in a position to fail during his NHL debut.

“You want to put them in a situation where he’s gonna play minutes,” Montgomery told reporters, per the team. “You want to put them in a situation where he’s playing with offensive players.”

“I don’t think it’s fair to bring a guy up and put him on the first line either. That’s not a situation that’s good for him. You see it with ten-year vets, they get on a line with (Brad Marchand) and (David Pastrnal) and they’re trying to force feed, they’re not playing their game. We want them just to focus on his game.”

Montgomery added that he’s liked Heinen’s game so far this season for the Bruins and maybe he doesn’t deserve to be on the fourth line.

“He’s a guy who’s … I don’t know if he’s been playing about 13 minutes in the last, let’s say 15 games, and he’s produced for us,” Montgomery said. “He might have fifth most 5-on-5 points in that stretch. I’m not sure of those numbers, so don’t quote me on that.”

Montgomery added: ” But, he has made plays that, maybe he doesn’t deserve to be on the fourth line, but that’s what I’m asking of him, and to relish that role and help us have four lines that are going to be able to play against New Jersey (on Saturday night).”

In the Bruins’ win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night, Charlie Coyle centered Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk. Coyle lit the lamp twice for Boston with Marchand and DeBrusk earning assists on each goal for a line total of six points.

Morgan Geekie manned the middle between David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha on the top line allowing the Bruins to win faceoffs on either side of the ice. Geekie was 4-for-10 from the dot while Zacha went 7-for-8.

Those two lines remained intact at practice on Friday, and Montgomery said it “probably” solidifies Boston’s top six forwards.

Merkulov and the new-look Bruins will host the Devils at TD Garden on Saturday night with puck drop slated for 7 p.m.