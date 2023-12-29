Bruins Recall Rising Prospect Georgii Merkulov From Providence

Georgii Merkulov was on fire in the AHL this month, and the Bruins forward prospect will get his chance to shine in the NHL.

Boston general manager Don Sweeney on Friday announced in a press release the team recalled Merkulov and assigned forward Patrick Brown to Providence.

Merkulov signed a three-year entry contract with Boston last year and leads Providence with 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points through 31 games this season. The 23-year-old was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team last season, and he has been surging this month with 10 goals and eight assists in 12 games. He was fourth in the AHL in points and tied for third in goals before his call-up.

Brown has one assist through 10 games with Boston this season. The Boston College product signed a two-year deal with the Bruins last offseason.

Boston snapped a four-game winless streak in its win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Wednesday, but the offense still could use a spark. Matthew Poitras is with Team Canada in Sweden at the IIHF World Junior Championship, so Merkulov potentially could bring the youthful energy Poitras provided the Bruins.

Jim Montgomery on Thursday had high praise of Merkulov’s development in Providence and highlighted how his work defensively contributed to his offensive production.

It’s unknown when Merkulov will make his Boston debut, but the Bruins play a weekend back-to-back set, so it’s possible he’ll step in for one or both of those matchups.