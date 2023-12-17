BOSTON — Jim Montgomery knew that Bruins star David Pastrnak was going to have to spend some time in the penalty box.

But Montgomery certainly didn’t expect that Pastrnak would have to watch the entire third period from the locker room.

Pastrnak was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct with 1:50 left in the second period in Boston’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers on Saturday night at TD Garden. Pastrnak received the severe penalty for his boarding hit on Ryan Lindgren, which left the Rangers defenseman bloodied.

Montgomery completely disagreed with the call the officials made and gave his reasoning following the defeat.

“Very surprised. I thought it was two minutes,” Montgomery said. “I don’t think he hits him anywhere near his numbers. I think he hits him on the front of his shoulder. Unfortunately, (Lindgren) got hurt, so if there’s blood, it affects the call.”

Montgomery also felt that Pastrnak’s check didn’t rise to the level of other hits that he’s seen this season, and which haven’t been met with as significant punishment.

“If I compare that hit to hits I’ve seen like when (Brad) Marchand got hit, blasted from behind head first into the boards, I think that’s more of a five-minute major for me,” Montgomery said. “I guess I’m glad I’m not a ref. I wouldn’t like to make those calls.”

With Pastrnak done for the game, the Bruins struggled to generate offense as they registered just six shots in the third period and none in overtime.

It was Pastrnak’s first game misconduct of his career. He has been suspended one time prior, receiving a two-game ban for a hit to the head on Dan Girardi in October of 2016.

Pastrnak might not be handed another suspension, but it would not be a surprise if he hears from the NHL Department of Player Safety in the coming days.