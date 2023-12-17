BOSTON — Just 24 hours after the Bruins took a thrilling shootout win over the Islanders, Boston went to overtime for a third straight game Saturday night and fell to the New York Rangers, 2-1, in the extra frame at TD Garden.

The Bruins dropped to 19-5-5 while the Rangers, who are in first place in the Metropolitan Division, improved to 21-7-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

On the second leg of a back-to-back and without two of their better players in Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy, who are both out with injuries, the Bruins had a built-in excuse to take a night off against one of the better teams in the league.

And that was before star David Pastrnak was sent off the ice with a game misconduct with 1:50 left in the second period for a hit that sent Ryan Lindgren into the boards.

But even with those three major absences, the Bruins banded together and delivered a gritty performance that came up just short. It was fitting that this type of performance came on the night when the franchise honored the Lunch Pail A.C. — a time when the Bruins were known for their physical play.

The Bruins hearkened back to that era against the Rangers, playing with a physical style and putting their bodies on the line. But it just wasn’t completely enough to take down a talented Rangers team.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Vincent Trocheck scored the game-tying and game-winning goals to lift the Rangers to a win.

— Trent Frederic personified the Lunch Pail “Era Night.” The bruising 6-foot-2, 204-pound forward opened the scoring with a dirty goal in front of the net 2:07 into the second period and later in the frame dropped the gloves with Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba.

— Jeremy Swayman was steady between the pipes, making 32 save.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Bruins are back in action Tuesday night against the Minnesota Wild. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.