Joe Mazzulla Addresses Ankle Injury To Celtics Star Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics continued their West Coast road trip by paying a visit to the Sacramento Kings, without Jayson Tatum available to take the floor on Wednesday night.

Tatum, who scored 15 points on 5-of-17 shooting during Boston’s Tuesday night loss to the Golden State Warriors, suffered an ankle injury. The 25-year-old played through the discomfort, managing to last a 132-126 overtime loss to Stephen Curry and company.

However, after getting treatment, Tatum was ruled out to take on the Kings.

“Sore, swollen. Got treatment it, we’ll just take it day by day,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said, per NBC Sports Boston.

Story continues below advertisement

The initial injury was suffered in the first quarter, caused by a misstep on the foot of Warrior guard Brandin Podziemski. Despite taking a brief trip to the locker room, Tatum did return. But at that point, the after-effects had already kicked in, causing Tatum to put forth a mediocre performance in the marquee matchup.

“Zero. Zero percent,” Mazzulla added about Tatum’s timetable. “He loves to play. I’m sure he’ll do anything to play. It was obviously sore, obviously was swollen. You could tell it limited him during the game. Did a good job of fighting through it, but it’s just a day-to-day thing. We’ll see where it goes.”

Sam Hauser got the nod and was inserted into Boston’s starting lineup.