Justin Turner Had Funny Reaction To Huge Shohei Ohtani Contract

The baseball world had been waiting for a certain domino to fall, and it came crashing down Sunday afternoon.

Shohei Ohtani now is off the market, as the two-time American League MVP on Saturday announced his intention to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-time defending National League West champions spared no expenses to land Ohtani, who reportedly will be paid $700 million over the course of his new 10-year deal.

With Ohtani headed to Chavez Ravine, we probably can expect a flurry of free agent moves in the coming days and weeks. One player still on the market, Justin Turner, joked on social media about how he could benefit from the ripple effect of Ohtani’s record-breaking contract.

“I believe JFK said, ‘a rising tide lifts all boats’ well in that case the boats are flying!!!” Turner posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “For the record, I have a career 0.00 ERA.”

Story continues below advertisement

There’s a chance Turner ends up seeing plenty of Ohtani in the 2024 Major League Baseball season. Fresh off a solid campaign with the Boston Red Sox, the two-time All-Star reportedly is drawing interest from the Arizona Diamondbacks, who eliminated the Dodgers in the wild-card round of the 2023 playoffs.