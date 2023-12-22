It appears both New York baseball teams tried their best to land Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto before the Jan. 4 deadline.

It was rumored the Yankees offered the righty $300 million over 10 years, which he declined in favor of signing a 12-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers worth $325 million along with a signing bonus of $50 million.

The Dodgers and Yankees weren’t the only teams to make an offer of that magnitude — the Mets also made a similar submission. According to The Athletic’s Will Sammon, the Mets presented Yamamoto with the same exact 12-year, $325 million but Yamamoto chose the Dodgers after they reportedly matched the offer. It is unclear if the Mets included a signing bonus in theirs.

Los Angeles has certainly bolstered their clubhouse with the addition of pitchers Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow to complement the hitting prowess of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.