It appears both New York baseball teams tried their best to land Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto before the Jan. 4 deadline.

It was rumored the Yankees offered the righty $300 million over 10 years, which he declined in favor of signing a 12-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers worth $325 million along with a signing bonus of $50 million.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Fri 12/22, 1:01am
New England Patriots
NE
+263
Sun 12/24, 8:15 PM
DEN -7 O/U 36.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Denver Broncos
DEN
-333

The Dodgers and Yankees weren’t the only teams to make an offer of that magnitude — the Mets also made a similar submission. According to The Athletic’s Will Sammon, the Mets presented Yamamoto with the same exact 12-year, $325 million but Yamamoto chose the Dodgers after they reportedly matched the offer. It is unclear if the Mets included a signing bonus in theirs.

Los Angeles has certainly bolstered their clubhouse with the addition of pitchers Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow to complement the hitting prowess of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Story continues below advertisement

More MLB:

How Alex Verdugo Felt About Trade From Red Sox To Yankees

About the Author

Gayle Troiani

Digital Content Producer

Product of Northeastern. Converse addict. Once shocked Terry O'Reilly with my Bruins knowledge so much, he asked me if I knew I was a female.

More From Gayle

In This Article

Featured image via Yukihito Taguchi/USA TODAY Sports Images