Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks football program will face Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday night.

The winner of the contest in Las Vegas not only will win the conference title, but almost certainly earn a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff. Entering the contest, the 12-0 Huskies are No. 3 in the playoff standings while the 11-1 Ducks are No. 5.

Washington defeated Oregon 36-33 on Oct. 14.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Oregon a 9.5-point favorite against Washington. Oregon also has the third-shortest odds to win the national championship at 5-1. Only the co-favored Michigan Wolverines and Georgia Bulldogs have shorter prices (+185).

Here’s how to watch Washington-Oregon:

When: Friday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN