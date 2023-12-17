Kadarius Toney has not been much help for Patrick Mahomes lately.

In the Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Toney lined up offsides on a touchdown play that would have given the Kansas City Chiefs the lead. Instead, the play was called back, the drive stalled and the reigning Super Bowl champions fell to 8-5.

The loss brought a massive emotional outburst out of Mahomes in a rare moment for the star quarterback.

In Week 15 against the New England Patriots, another Toney mistake led to more frustration from Mahomes. With the lead in the fourth quarter, Mahomes tossed a pass to Toney, who bobbled the football that was intercepted by New England linebacker Jahlani Tavai.

After throwing his second interception of the day, Mahomes returned to the sideline and talked about the play in a disappointed manner, as shown on the FOX broadcast.

This was Patrick Mahomes' reaction after Kadarius Toney dropped a pass that ended up being picked off by the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/lYA3DqB02H — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 17, 2023

Mahomes and the Chiefs ultimately earned a 27-17 win over the Patriots to improve to 9-5 on the season as they look to pull away with the AFC West division.

As for the Patriots, they fell to 3-11 and moved within one game of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after the Carolina Panthers defeated the Atlanta Falcons for their second win of the season.