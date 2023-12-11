At the end of another competitive matchup between AFC rivals, emotions poured over for Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Buffalo Bills in a 20-17 loss.

The Chiefs got the ball back, trailing by a field goal, with under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter as Mahomes looked to lead another clutch comeback.

As Kansas City pushed the ball down the field, the team appeared to momentarily take the lead in dramatic fashion when tight end Travis Kelce caught a pass and lateraled the ball to wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The wideout ran the rest of the way for a touchdown, but the play was called back as Toney lined up offside in the neutral zone.

After the frustrating penalty, Kansas City could not convert on fourth-and-15, sealing the win for Buffalo.

Frustration appears to be growing for Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/0z48D67jKL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 11, 2023

Patrick Mahomes very emotional on the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/nkq3kIvDqa — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 11, 2023

Mahomes returned to the sideline in a furious rage, screaming back toward the field, and had to be held back by team personnel. The star quarterback is often collected in such situations. On Sunday, he gave in to extreme frustration at the end of a crucial conference loss.

The Chiefs quarterback doubled down on his frustration about the end of the game, particularly the officiating when speaking to reporters.

"To take away greatness like that … I know as fans you want to see the guys on the field decide the game."



– Patrick Mahomes on the offsides call that negated a TD pic.twitter.com/AVh2CWsjli — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 11, 2023

“It’s tough to swallow,” Mahomes told reporters, as transcribed by ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. “Not only from me, and football in general, to take away greatness like that, for a guy like Travis to make a play like that, you want to see the guys on the field decide the game. They’re human. They make mistakes. But every week, we’re talking about something. … It’s the call. Just in that moment. Not for myself. To have a flag change the outcome of the game. I’ve never had offensive offsides called. If it does, they warn you. There wasn’t a warning the entire game. And then you make a call like that in the final minute? Another game, we’re talking about the refs. It’s not what we want for the NFL. It’s not what we want for football.”

At 8-5, Mahomes and the Chiefs fell to the No. 3 seed in the AFC and hold just a one-game lead over the Denver Broncos in the AFC West division.

After losing back-to-back games and three of their last four, Mahomes and the Chiefs travel to New England in Week 15 to battle the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.