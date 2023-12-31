Patriots Leader Reacts To Bill Belichick’s ‘Perfect Player’ Label

Matthew Slater’s importance in New England is no secret. The Patriots special teams captain is often renowned for what he brings to the table, especially leadership.

But as New England put the finishing touches on its 2023 season, which might be Slater’s last in the NFL, Bill Belichick expanded on Slater’s legend in Foxboro, Mass.

Belichick, who’s seen and done it all in the league since his coaching career began in 1975, called Slater “just about the perfect player” Friday. The longtime Patriots head coach believes the 10-time Pro Bowl selection is “very unique and extraordinary” via what he provides to his teams, a trend Slater started as a rookie back in 2008.

Those remarks from the only NFL head coach he’s ever known clearly meant a lot to the 38-year-old Slater.

“I’m humbled,” Slater told reporters, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I’m honored that Coach has seen fit to keep me around all these years. I hope that I’ve represented his faith in me to the best of my ability. I hope that I’ve represented this organization, my teammates, my family as well as I could have. Very thankful. Just thankful for words like that and experience I’ve had here. It’s been the experience of a lifetime.”

Considering Belichick’s deep respect for the game, it’s worth noting New England’s head coach believes Slater is deserving of Pro Football Hall of Fame consideration. While that might be up for debate, Slater undoubtedly will one day don a red jacket to signify Patriots Hall of Fame enshrinement.