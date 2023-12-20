Bryce Baringer might earn a spot in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. But if he does, it would be unfair to punters actually deserving of the honor.

The Patriots rookie currently leads all punters in Pro Bowl fan voting, which closes Dec. 25. Rosters will be determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, the latter two of which haven’t yet cast their ballots.

Baringer, a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has enjoyed solid games this season. He has an undeniably big leg and is perfectly capable of booting the ball over 70 yards. His fans would note that he ranks ninth in the NFL in average punt distance (47.2 yards) and first in punts inside the 20-yard line (32).

And that’s all fair.

However, is Baringer placing so many balls inside the 20 because he’s mastered the art of punting, or because New England’s offense regularly stalls out at its 35-yard line? And while his average punt distance is respectable, his average net yardage — a more accurate reflection of the quality of his punts — is a middling 41.4. Baringer also registered the third most touchbacks (seven) through 15 weeks.

And if you’re into advanced punting analytics (who isn’t?), Baringer ranks middle of the road in punter EPA.

Week 15 punter rankings, folks pic.twitter.com/brGICjL8R4 — Puntalytics (@ThePuntRunts) December 19, 2023

We’re not saying that Baringer is a bad punter. He is a talented punter who could have a bright future with the Patriots.

But a Pro Bowler? Not yet — regardless of what the fans say.