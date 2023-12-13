If you’ve been looking for positives in the New England Patriots’ objectively horrid season, you might be able to stop because we just found one.

They might have a Pro Bowl representative!

The NFL released an update on balloting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games on Wednesday, with Patriots rookie Bryce Baringer making an appearance as the lead vote getter for all AFC punters. He’s (obviously) the only member of the Patriots to make an appearance on the list.

Baringer has gotten more exposure than New England would probably like, as the Patriots’ offensive incompetence has led to plenty of playing time for the rookie. He’s been rather inconsistent over the course of his 72 attempts this season, but has downed 31 of them inside the 20 — which is tops in the NFL.

Story continues below advertisement

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads all players with 129,783 votes, with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (100,008), Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud (96,274 votes), Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (87,355) and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (84,613) rounding out the top five.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games, which is now a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition, will culminate on Sunday, Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium. You might just see Baringer there.