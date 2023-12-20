Red Sox Announce Participants For Rookie Development Program

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday announced the organization will hold its 2024 Rookie Development Program starting Jan. 15 at Fenway Park.

Eleven of Boston’s prospects will take part in the five-day program, including six of the top 10. The program “will focus on the assimilation into Major League life on and off the field,” per the team release.

Infielders Marcelo Mayer, Chase Meidroth and Nick Yorke, outfielder Roman Anthony, catchers Nathan Hickey and Kyle Teel along with pitchers Isaiah Campbell, Richard Fitts, Wikelman Gonzalez, Luis Perales and Justin Slaten are expected to participate.

Anthony, Mayer and Teel are considered Boston’s No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 prospects, according to Sox Prospects. Yorke (No. 6), Perales (No. 7) and Gonzalez (No. 9) also are among the top 10.