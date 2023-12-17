FOXBORO, Mass. — Taylor Swift arrived to Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon and immediately became the most recognizable person at the game which featured Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Fans certainly were happy to see the pop megastar, who was shown on the Gillette Stadium jumbotron midway through the second quarter.

Swift, who attended to watch her boyfriend, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, played it cool when she acknowledged the crowd with a smile and wave. Swift was sitting in a suite next to Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Taylor Swift kept it pretty low key when she was shown on the Jumbotron at Gillette Stadium. Plenty of cheers from fans, though. pic.twitter.com/xXQEvKClWq — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) December 17, 2023

NESN’s George Balekji captured a video of Swift arriving to Gillette Stadium. NBC Sports Boston cameras later captured Kelce walking through the tunnel and checking out a photo of Swift from a previous concert in Foxboro, Mass.