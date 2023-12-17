One of the world’s most popular celebrity power couples spent Sunday afternoon in Foxboro, Mass.

Taylor Swift was in attendance to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs battle the New England Patriots in a Week 15 matchup. It marked another highlight for what was an eventful week for Swift, who celebrated her 34th birthday Wednesday.

Around the same time Swift arrived at Gillette Stadium for the game, which was flexed out of “Monday Night Football,” Kelce made his way to the field for warmups. The tunnel through which the star tight end walked is lined with posters of memorable people who have graced the Patriots’ home field, including a photo of a past Swift concert at the stadium.

The decor didn’t go unnoticed by Kelce, who can be seen giving it a look in a video shot by NBC Sports Boston.

Taylor Swift, never far from Travis Kelce’s thoughts as he takes a look at her poster @GilletteStadium pic.twitter.com/e1Zx3t2sop — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) December 17, 2023

Swift and Kelce will hope Sunday’s game is a turning of the tides for the Chiefs, who lost three of their last four games. Another defeat would keep Kansas City in danger of snapping its AFC West championship streak that dates back to the 2016 season.