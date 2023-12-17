Watch Taylor Swift Arrive At Gillette Stadium For Patriots-Chiefs

FOXBORO, Mass. — In a game that features Patrick Mahomes and Bill Belichick, the most famous person at Gillette Stadium on Sunday will be up in a luxury box, not down on the field.

Taylor Swift made the trip to New England to watch the Patriots take on Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs.

NESN’s George Balekji captured video of the pop megastar arriving at Gillette:

Taylor Swift arriving to Gillette stadium wearing what looks like a Chiefs hat. @NESN pic.twitter.com/pmPqIB25x6 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 17, 2023

If her previous NFL appearances were any indication, fans can expect to see a lot more of Swift during the FOX broadcast of Sunday’s game. Swift, who is dating Kelce, the Chiefs’ superstar tight end, tends to be the center of attention at each game she attends.

Oddsmakers expect Sunday to be an enjoyable afternoon for Swift, as Kansas City entered the Week 15 matchup as 9.5-point road favorites. The game initially was scheduled for Monday night, but with the 3-10 Patriots struggling through their worst season in decades, the league chose to move it to the early Sunday window, making it the first game ever to be flexed out of “Monday Night Football.”

Swift was able to be in Foxboro because of a break in her globe-spanning “Eras Tour,” which resumes in February with a string of shows in Japan and Australia. She played three concerts in the Patriots’ home stadium over the summer, including one in a monsoon that earned her a shoutout from head coach Bill Belichick.

“That was pretty impressive,” Belichick said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” in August. “She’s tough, man. Just stood out there and played right through it.”

Also in attendance Sunday: Jon Bon Jovi, who greeted several Patriots players during pregame warmups.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.