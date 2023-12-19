Yankees Add Jeter: Ex-Red Sox Prospect Claimed Off Waivers

Do the New York Yankees want to be the Boston Red Sox?

That’s the question many are asking after the Bronx Bombers’ latest move.

The Yankees claimed infielder Jeter Downs off waivers from the Nationals on Tuesday, bringing in the former Red Sox prospect to compete for a roster spot. The 25-year-old was designated for assignment by Boston in December 2022 and spent last season in Washington’s system.

It’s a depth move for New York, who likely view him as a fringe 40-man roster player. Downs has played just 20 games in his Major League Baseball career, slashing .182/.260/.273 with one home run and five RBIs. His lone home run (obviously) came against the Yankees.

Jeter Downs NAILS his first major league home run! pic.twitter.com/GTBXHEly1O — NESN (@NESN) July 17, 2022

The Yankees now have both Downs and Alex Verdugo, both of which were acquired by the Red Sox when they traded Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. Connor Wong was the other player acquired, and is expected to serve as Boston’s top catcher in 2024.

The Red Sox recently hired hired ex-Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson as their new hitting coordinator, so we’ll see how long the two rivals continue to trade familiar faces.