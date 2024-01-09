Acquiring Chris Sale Was ‘Christmas Gift’ To Braves Pitching Coach

The Atlanta Braves are welcoming Chris Sale with open arms after the left-handed pitcher closed the door on a six-year run with the Boston Red Sox.

Atlanta acquired Sale on Dec. 31 in exchange for infielder Vaughn Grissom, and agreed to terms on a two-year, $38 million deal upon his arrival. Yet, despite the baggage of an unfavorable recent health track record attached to Sale, a seven-time All-Star, the Braves are no-less thrilled to add an experienced World Series champ to an already elite National League squad.

“He just brings a different element for us, for sure,” Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz told MLB Network Radio on Tuesday. “The toughness, the competitiveness, a no-nonsense guy, right? Now, I just have to learn him, he has to learn me, find out what makes him tick and I know we’re gonna get along great. … To add somebody like him is a great Christmas gift for me, I’ll tell you that.”

Kranitz added: “He’s such a fierce competitor.”

Rick Kranitz: "(Chris Sale) brings a different element for us."#Braves | #FortheA pic.twitter.com/DUijkOhKGW — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) January 9, 2024

Although the exit from Boston wasn’t favorable for either Sale or the Red Sox, the added pressure of being expected to lead a rotation is no longer in place with the Braves.

Atlanta recorded 1,516 strikeouts, ranking third among all teams across Major League Baseball last season. With Spencer Strider and Max Fried leading the way for the rotation, Sale gets a chance to take more of a breather fresh off five consecutive injury-hampered seasons in Boston.

Turning 35 years old in March, Sale’s new situation in Atlanta could prove to be favorable for all parties involved.