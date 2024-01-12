Patriots fans might not have to wait much longer to learn which head coach will succeed Bill Belichick.

Shortly after New England announced a “mutual” split with Belichick on Thursday, multiple reports indicated Jerod Mayo was the clear front-runner to fill the coaching vacancy. Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported Mayo “likely” will be named head coach, with The Athletic’s Chad Graff adding only a late “change of heart” from Robert Kraft can prevent Mayo’s promotion.

A source briefed on the situation told NESN.com that an announcement could be made in the coming days, perhaps as early as Friday. The timeline isn’t concrete, but the expectation is Mayo will be the Patriots’ next head coach.

The Patriots can promote Mayo quickly reportedly due to a clause in the contract extension he signed last offseason.

As first laid out by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots worked a succession plan into Mayo’s contract that enables them to bypass typical NFL hiring guidelines, including the Rooney Rule. The language in Mayo’s contract reportedly was communicated to the league.

It’s unclear what Mayo’s promotion could mean for Patriots assistants, including offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. Bedard reported O’Brien “likely” would stay but added nothing is certain.

Follow NESN.com for additional updates on the Patriots’ coaching search as they become available.