Bill Belichick was scheduled to hold his final pregame news conference of the 2023 season on Friday.

He’ll still do so. But in an unexpected setting.

The New England Patriots announced Friday morning that Belichick’s 11 a.m. ET presser would be a video call, not an in-person media session at Gillette Stadium.

Belichick and his assistants often speak with reporters virtually, but those calls typically come early in the week (or on Fridays after Thursday night games). Outside of the 2020 COVID season, during which nearly all NFL interviews were held over Zoom or by phone, it’s difficult to recall a Wednesday or Friday Belichick news conference that was not held in person.

Why the pivot, ahead of what could be Belichick’s final game as Patriots head coach? ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Belichick was under the weather, saying his “belief” was that the change was due to “illness.”

If there was an injury report for coaches, it might read something like this today:



Bill Belichick (illness) — full participation



My belief is that is the reason for the change to the video conference. https://t.co/YRtX9BrBWl — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 5, 2024

Belichick was affable and insightful in his last two Friday pressers, speaking at length about Rodney Harrison, Matthew Slater, the 1978 Denver Broncos and the 3-4 defense, among other topics. Hopefully, the change in venue doesn’t trigger a shift away from his “Friday Bill” persona.

The Patriots will host the New York Jets this Sunday in the season finale for both teams. Then, Belichick reportedly will meet with team owner Robert Kraft and Patriots president Jonathan Kraft on Monday to determine whether he’ll return for the 2024 campaign.