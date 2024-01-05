The Patriots’ 2023 season finale likely will played in a snow globe.

As of Friday morning, forecasts were calling for at least six inches of snow in the Foxboro, Mass., area for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium, with snow continuing throughout the game.

Expect temperatures in the low 30s for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

PATRIOTS GAMEDAY: Going to be snowy! If you're headed up to Gillette, prepare for slow roads heading there AND home, and as temperatures drop after the game, roads could become icy.



UPDATED SNOWFALL: Heavier, wetter snow for #RI with a widespread several inches. Highest totals found into Providence CO, Kent CO, and Bristol CO #MA. Fluffier snow north.

Some back end snowfall Sunday afternoon at the coast.



The Patriots have played in some iconic snow games — the 2001 divisional round against the Oakland Raiders the most memorable among them — but this would be their first in close to a decade and their first at home since the 59-0 thumping of the Tennessee Titans in 2009.

New England is a perfect 11-0 all-time in snow games at Gillette Stadium or its predecessor, Foxboro Stadium.

This week, the Patriots prepared their rookies for the wintery weather by gifting each of them a snow brush/ice scraper. If the forecast holds, this will be the first time playing in snow for players like Florida native DeMario Douglas and California native Atonio Mafi.

It also could be Bill Belichick’s final game on New England’s sideline. The Patriots head coach, whose team limped into Week 18 with a 4-12 record, reportedly will meet with team owner Robert Kraft next Monday to discuss his future with the franchise.

Given how the Belichick dynasty began, it would be fitting for it to finish on a snowy day in Foxboro.