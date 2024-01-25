Once thought as a lock for some NFL team to bring in, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick may not be on the sidelines next season.

After parting ways with the Patriots, Belichick quickly landed an interview with the Atlanta Falcons for their head coaching vacancy. After early momentum, talks stalled out and the Falcons eventually hired Raheem Morris away from the Los Angeles Rams.

With few vacancies remaining and no other ongoing interviews, Belichick may be out of luck in terms of being an NFL head coach for the 2024 season.

So, what comes next?

Story continues below advertisement

It’s hard to imagine that Belichick is ready to fully retire and head back out to his boat on Nantucket. The legendary football mind certainly will have some role around the game. Could that be in a broadcasting role?

Belichick would certainly be qualified. The 71-year-old has a remarkable respect and memory for the history of the game, turning himself into a human encyclopedia that can add remarkable context and insight to a broadcast. With a current understanding of the rosters and styles of the modern NFL as a recent coach, Belichick still has perspective that can apply to future broadcasts.

Additionally, Belichick has more on-air credentials than several members of the industry. The championship coach won an Emmy Award in 2021 for his work as a studio analyst on NFL Network’s series for the “NFL 100” celebration during the 2019 season.

"He was clearly a leader on the field." – Bill Belichick



From day one, @TomBrady showed promise. After 20 seasons he's named to the #NFL100 All-Time Team 🐐



📺: NFL 100 All-Time Team on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/Fi7AhT6mD2 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 28, 2019

The jump to television has been highly suggested for Belichick should his future not remain in coaching, whether temporarily or for the long term.

Story continues below advertisement

During TV appearances in the past, Belichick has ditched his gloomy press conference persona for an engaging personality that brings great engagement. Most recently, Belichick blossomed with football history and dawned a vintage Navy helmet in December on “College Gameday” prior to the Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium.

Bill Belichick took a page out of Coach’s book and brought his own headgear 😂#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/ttcth1EAP5 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 9, 2023

Belichick could certainly weave his way into yet another area of football history, especially if NFL head coaching jobs continue to fill up.