Bill Belichick Rumors: Ex-Patriots Coach Spent Weeks ‘Back-Channeling’

Countless reports have indicated Bill Belichick was of the belief his Patriots tenure would end after New England’s 2023 campaign concluded. And with that in the back of his mind, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if the longtime Patriots coach tried to get the ball rolling on his next move.

At least one report has surfaced stating that was the case.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones on Sunday afternoon reported Belichick had close confidants “back-channeling” for him over the course of recent weeks.

“… Now, Belichick has had people on his behalf back-channeling in recent weeks, and he would bring familiar faces with him wherever he goes,” Jones said on CBS, after dissecting a few rumored landing spots.

Many talking heads and sports radio hosts speculated whether or not Belichick could have been working behind the scenes. After all, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran first reported in mid-December that Patriots owner Robert Kraft made his decision. That would have given Belichick plenty of time to try to line up a few potential suitors, if he chose to do so.

Belichick also knew the Krafts had a succession plan in place for him with Jerod Mayo, who was named New England’s head coach one day after Belichick and Kraft held their joint press conference. Having that in the back of mind might have caused Belichick to sniff out other opportunities, as well.

One potential landing spot Jones referenced was Atlanta, as owner Arthur Blank and the Falcons continue to be viewed as a suitor. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on Thursday, immediately after Belichick and the Patriots mutually parted ways, said the Falcons are interested.

Jones, however, does not view the Washington Commanders as a landing spot for Belichick. The Athletic’s Ben Standig reported Thursday the Commanders are not expected to pursue Belichick.