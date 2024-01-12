It sure sounds like Bill Belichick intends to keep coaching after parting ways with the New England Patriots.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s comments during Thursday’s news conference seemed to suggest such, and it’s long been speculated that Belichick wants to break Don Shula’s all-time wins record.

So, where will Belichick land?

We asked several members of the NESN Digital staff to offer their predictions for Belichick’s next team. One franchise stood out from the submissions, as it’s been heavily linked to Belichick in recent speculation.

Tim Crowley: Falcons

The Falcons sound ready to put on a full-court press for Belichick, just as the Buccaneers did for Tom Brady. Atlanta has plenty of talent. They still need a capable quarterback and the right coach to lead. The Brady/Belichick situations are actually similar. While going to the Chargers would be a fit, too, an NFC South team ultimately lands a legend.

Ricky Doyle: Chargers

There’s an easier path to success (Falcons). And there are a couple of fascinating hypotheticals looming (Cowboys, Eagles), depending on what happens in the NFL playoffs. But the Chargers have the quarterback and need to make a splash to enhance their relevancy in the Los Angeles market. Why not give the West Coast a whirl before riding off into the sunset?

Sean McGuire: Cowboys

Belichick will team up with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as he chases 15 more victories with one of the most recognizable franchises in sports. Dallas doesn’t currently have an opening, of course. The Cowboys finished the 2023 campaign as the NFC East champions. But should Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys fall flat in the postseason, Jones surely could make a drastic change.

Jason Ounpraseuth: Falcons

It’s hard to imagine Belichick wants to rebuild a franchise from the ground up. Atlanta is much more ready to compete and has high-caliber talent at every valuable position except quarterback. The NFC South is the weakest division in the NFL, so winning and passing Don Shula’s record is the most realistic with the Falcons.

Keagan Stiefel: Falcons

This might be the only option. Atlanta reportedly will make a run at Belichick, while the Commanders and Titans reportedly already signaled they’re out of the running. That leaves the Chargers and Cowboys in my eyes, but I think he gets the control and money he wants from Atlanta.