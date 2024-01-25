BOSTON — Bruins forward Brad Marchand has already secured his spot on the All-Centennial Team and the captain keeps adding milestones to his resume.

In Boston’s 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night, Marchand scored both of the Bruins goals and hit yet another personal milestone in the process.

With his 22nd and 23rd goals of the season, Marchand now has 395 career goals. He is now tied with legendary defenseman Ray Bourque for fifth all-time in franchise history.

Marchand said he didn’t know he tied Bourque with his two goals but spoke highly of the former Bruins captain.

“He’s a defenseman, so it just shows what an incredible career he had,” Marchand told reporters after the game. “It kind of gets lost sometimes on you when you play that long, and you have success in certain areas.”

Marchy ties the game AND Ray Bourque for 5th All-Time in #NHLBruins goals! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7tJmseuEub — NESN (@NESN) January 25, 2024

Although he is honored to join the legendary defenseman, Marchand said he doesn’t get too caught up in personal accomplishments.

“I try not to get caught up in that. I feel like I have a lot of time left so I don’t really care a whole lot about accolades that are coming right now,” Marchand explained. “It’s more at the end of the day where they end up, and you try and measure your career by success and championships won. It’s great the personal accolades come along the way, but I’d much rather be a part of Cup teams and have those on the resume than any kind of points or goals.”

As the Bruins continue to navigate through their centennial season, Marchand and his teammates will be hunting for Stanley Cup No. 7 in franchise history. Marchand was an intricate part of the 2011 championship team that brought the Cup home to Boston after a 39-year absence.