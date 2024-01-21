BOSTON — When an opposing team hits the ice at TD Garden to take on the Boston Bruins they are usually met with a chorus of boos from the black and gold faithful in the stands.

The jeers and heckles are even more evident when the opposing team is a storied rival of the Bruins, like the Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, or Montreal Canadiens.

James van Riemsdyk spent most of his career listening to the bellows as a member of the Leafs and Flyers before joining the Bruins in the offseason.

On Saturday night, the 15-year veteran skated in just his second game between the Bruins and Canadiens in Boston.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s always more fun to come in this building and not get booed. So that’s a good start,” van Riemsdyk said after the game. “It’s always fun playing these rivalry games, Original Six matchup, Saturday night hockey.”

While the players are focused on playing their game and helping their team win, van Riemsdyk said he got some advice from his father before puck drop.

“My dad actually sent me a text before this one. Just told me to enjoy moments like this because this is what it’s all about,” van Riemsdyk shared. “Games like this are super fun to play, and you have all the legends of the past in the building too. Definitely a lot of life in the building so these are fun ones.”

Boston skated away with the 9-4 victory over Montreal with Danton Heinen leading the way with his first career hat trick. van Riemsdyk was one of 16 skaters to register a point in the game.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins are 2-0-0 against the Canadiens this season with one final matchup between the two clubs on Mar. 14 north of the border.