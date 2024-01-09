Bruins Notes: Positives Highlighted After Shootout Loss To Avalanche

The Boston Bruins once again came up short in overtime, resulting in a gut-punching 4-3 shootout loss against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night.

Throughout regulation, Boston played catchup, trailing the Avalanche, yet finding ways to climb back and turn deficits into ties. John Beecher and Brad Marchand each knotted the game up at different points, but the Bruins couldn’t find that follow-up score to put Boston ahead.

“That’s an excellent team, they lead their division and to be able to be down, 2-1, and then 3-2, and come back in the third and get a point, it’s huge just like our power-play,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Jeremy Swayman had a major helping hand in Boston’s fight toward a comeback — coming through in the critical moments.

Swayman held Colorado scoreless in the third period and throughout overtime, giving the Bruins plenty of support to figure it out on the offensive end and find the game-decider. And although that didn’t come to fruition, Swayman shined a bright light on where Boston didn’t fall short.

“That’s the resiliency we have, it’s next-man-up mentality and I couldn’t be more lucky to have a penalty kill like that in front of me every night,” Swayman told reporters, per NESN. “… They kept us guessing at times. That’s what good power-plays do and they did a good job and they executed well.”

Here are more notes from Monday night’s Bruins-Avalanche game:

— Swayman, who finished with 33 saves, fell to 11-3-5 this season.

— Brandon Carlo made an early exit with an upper-body injury in the second period and did not return.

— Marchand has scored four goals, tallying five points as a plus-3 in his last five games played.

— The Bruins dropped to 12-5-4 on the road, and have three more away contests before returning home.

— Boston returns to action on Tuesday night, taking on the Arizona Coyotes on the road. Puck drop from Mullett Arena is set for 9 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.