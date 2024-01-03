A new chapter in Boston sports will kick off Wednesday.

PWHL Boston is set to open its inaugural season with a matchup against Minnesota at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass. Puck drop for the historic contest is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET and can be watched in full on NESN.

Boston Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron is expected to be in attendance as part of the ceremonial puck drop, and his former teammates were featured in a highlight video wishing the PWHL Boston players luck before their season opener.

“I think it’s tremendous for the sport of hockey. I think it’s tremendous for women’s hockey,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said in the video. “I hope they have tremendous success, and I hope it’s a sellout.”

Jeremy Swayman, Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand were among Bruins players featured, and they expressed their excitement to see Hilary Knight and company in action.

The New England Patriots also were among local teams to wish PWHL Boston luck, and UMass Lowell, which also plays at Tsongas, also expressed those same sentiments.

PWHL Boston’s first two games will be at home with the team set to face Ottawa on Monday after its opening contest.