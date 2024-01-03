Bruins, Patriots Wish PWHL Boston Luck Before Inaugural Game

A new era of women’s hockey in Boston begins Wednesday evening.

PWHL Boston is set to open its inaugural season with a matchup against Minnesota at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass. The highly anticipated contest, which has puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, can be watched in full on NESN.

Prior to PWHL Boston’s season opener, Hilary Knight and company received well-wishes from their colleagues in the local pro sports scene. Both the Boston Bruins and the New England Patriots passed along kind words via their official social media channels.

Boston, we've got another team to support.



Good luck, @PWHL_Boston, as you begin your inaugural season tonight at 7ET on @NESN!



We'll be rooting for you all the way! pic.twitter.com/ygb9dNMnZN — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 3, 2024

PWHL Boston will play its first two games at home before hitting the road. Following Wednesday’s opener, the club will host Ottawa on Monday.