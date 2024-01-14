The Boston Bruins ended their four-game road trip with a 4-3 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday night.

The Bruins, who took one point in each of the first three games on the trip, snapped a three-game losing streak and now own a 25-8-9 record while the Blues fell to 21-19-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

After being held pointless in the Bruins’ last two games, Brad Marchand collected career point No. 900 when he potted his 18th goal of the season at the 5:02 mark of the opening frame.

On the play, Marchand and Jake DeBrusk skated through the neutral zone and crisscrossed in the offensive zone before Marchand put the initial shot on net. After Jordan Binnington made the right pad save, but as the puck rolled behind the net, Marchand pinched down, collected the puck and buried the wrist shot behind the Blues netminder.

Marchand recorded his second goal of the game in the third period breaking the 2-2 tie on the power play. It was Marchand’s 10th multi-point game of the season.

The Bruins captain passed Boston legend Rick Middleton for fifth place with 899 points in franchise history when he recorded two goals in Boston’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Charlie McAvoy notched his fifth and sixth goals of the season including the game-winner in the overtime period.

— Marchand, who was held pointless in the Bruins’ last two overtime losses, notched his 10th multi-point of the game when he recorded his 900th point with his first-period goal to open the scoring in the game.

— James van Riemsdyk had two assists in the Bruins’s win and now has 27 points on the season.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Bruins return home after wrapping up their four-game road trip for some afternoon hockey against the New Jersey Devils on Monday. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.

