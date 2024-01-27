Celtics Fans Will Love Jrue Holiday’s Reported Desire To Stay In Boston

Jrue Holiday has a player option for the 2024-25 season, but the Celtics guard revealed his desire to remain in Boston.

After the trade that brought Holiday to Beantown just four months ago, the 2021 NBA champion told MassLive’s Brian Robb he hopes to have an extension done with the Celtics before the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

“I’d like to be here,” Holiday said, per Robb. “I feel like I’m getting more and more comfortable, loving the guys, loving the organization and loving the city.”

The Celtics hold the best overall record, 35-10, in the league and are focused on capturing Banner No. 18, but Holiday doesn’t feel getting an extension done with Boston before the end of the season would be a distraction for himself or the team.

Story continues below advertisement

“My last extension was during the course of the year,” he said. “I think that we can do both … talk about it and as well as prepare for games and prepare for what the future is.”

Due to the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Celtics have to wait six months before they can sign Holiday to a contract extension, but they could extend him for up to four years.

Since arriving in Boston, Holiday is averaging 13.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while averaging 33.7 minutes of playing time.

“This year, I’m doing what the team needs and what my guys need,” Holiday said. “They need me to be in the spots (offensively) that I am. I think they know that. They are looking for me and looking out for me.”

Story continues below advertisement

Holiday spent the last three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks before being dealt in the blockbuster trade that sent former Portland Trailblazer Damian Lillard to the Bucks in exchange for Holiday and DeAndre Ayton.

Boston then scooped up Holiday from Portland for Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2029 unprotected first-round pick. Holiday and his family have settled in nicely in New England.

“I feel great. I think (everything) slowed down. I got comfortable in basketball, I got comfortable in Boston,” Holiday told Robb. “My family did too so it’s been good. We spent a little bit of time there. My wife played soccer there back in 2010. We’ve been (in Boston) for a little bit (before); we got some friends here, so it’s been nice.”

Since arriving in Boston, the two-time NBA All-Star has also embraced the Celtics rivalry with the Miami Heat. If the powers that be want to keep Holiday in Celtics green, they can begin contract extension talks in April. Time will tell if the chatter begins.