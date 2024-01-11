The Boston Celtics, coming off an emotional 127-120 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night are heading out to Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half of back-to-back games.

Celtics guard Jrue Holiday spent the last three seasons in Milwaukee before being dealt in the blockbuster trade that sent former Portland Trailblazer Damian Lillard to the Bucks in exchange for Holiday and DeAndre Ayton.

Boston then scooped up Holiday from Portland for Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2029 unprotected first-round pick. Holiday will make his return to Fiserv Forum on Thursday night for the first time since the trade.

The 33-year-old said he didn’t have any emotions about returning to Milwaukee.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t have any yet,” Holiday told reporters, per team-provided video. “We’ll see when we get there.”

Holiday and the Celtics defeated the Bucks in a close game in November at TD Garden. The veteran guard scored five points against his old team while dishing out eight assists and collecting two rebounds.

“We’re a good team. We’ve beat them before,” Holiday said. “I’m very confident that we have a good chance to beat them again.”

Holiday added: “I think being able to go back to Milwaukee should be fun. I was there for three years, and we did great things there, but I’m onto better things.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Eastern Conference-leading Celtics have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, while the second-place Bucks have stumbled at 5-5. Tip-off from Fiserv Forum is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.