BOSTON — The Celtics have added several layers to their offense this season after the offseason additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

Joe Mazzulla has seen Boston elevate its production, even when shuffling lineups with rest days and injuries.

“I think it affects matchups and coverages,” Mazzulla told reporters on Saturday night before the Celtics host the Los Angeles Clippers. “I think you saw it the last five games. They change coverages.”

The Celtics will have to adapt again on Saturday as Kristaps Porzingis will miss the contest after rolling his ankle in Thursday’s blowout win over the Miami Heat, though Mazzulla does not believe the Boston center will be out for long.

Against a solid Clippers defense, Boston prepares to move the ball against a variety of different looks in another enticing matchup against a strong Western Conference club.

“Today, we expect a little more switching,” Mazzulla added. “We’ve got to pass and create space and go to a different play call.”

As the Celtics continue to get contributions up and down the lineup, Mazzulla believes that offensive creativity can help Boston grow even further.

“It’s really interesting with our team,” Mazzulla shared. “With back-to-backs and guys being out, it means we’ve been able to get different sets against different lineups and different coverages.”