Celtics Reportedly Interested In ‘Movable’ Rockets Role Player

It’s likely you’ll hear the Boston Celtics connected to a number of role players prior to the Feb. 8 trade deadline, and Wednesday saw a new name added to the growing list.

It’s someone with familiarity to the way things are done in Boston, too.

Houston Rockets wing Jae’Sean Tate “is attracting interest” from the Celtics and Phoenix Suns, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 28-year-old is “movable” in the eyes of Charania.

The Celtics generated a solid enough trade exception ($6.2 million) when they traded Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks this summer, but it falls just short of Tate’s salary ($6.5 million). Boston likely wouldn’t have to tie any salary in a trade, but could opt to send someone down to Houston.

Tate has played in 43 games this season, averaging 4.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18.4 minutes per game. He’s not much of a three-point shooter, knocking down 30.5% of shots from beyond the arc for his career, but does have the defensive versatility the Celtics would look for.

He has a $7.1 million team option for next year, per Spotrac.