A trip to Super Bowl LVIII is on the line Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.

The Ravens and the Chiefs are set to meet in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium. Kansas City reached the semifinal stage via a home win over the Miami Dolphins and a road triumph over the Buffalo Bills. The conference’s No. 1 seed, meanwhile, knocked off the Houston Texans after a first-round bye.

Lamar Jackson and company are a 4.5-point favorite over the Chiefs, who are vying for their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five years. The winner will meet either the San Francisco 49ers or the Detroit Lions at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

Here’s how to watch the AFC Championship Game:

When: Sunday, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+