Duke Reportedly Set To Hire Patriots Assistant Coach

There are high levels of uncertainty in New England, which has left members of the Patriots’ coaching staff opting to find jobs elsewhere.

V’Angelo Bentley is the latest.

Bentley, who spent each of the last two seasons with New England in the NFL’s coaching fellowship, is expected to take a job as the cornerbacks coach at Duke, according to Matt Zenitz of 24/7 Sports.

The 30-year-old had two separate stints with the Patriots, originally joining the franchise as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He was released prior to camp and would go on to spend three seasons as a coaching assistant at Penn State, returning to New England prior to last season.

Ross Douglas, who was hired by Syracuse in December, was also in his second season with the Patriots before leaving to take a job in the collegiate ranks.

NESN.com highlighted the “important” role Bentley had taken on with the Patriots this season.

Duke is undergoing some turnover this offseason, as former head coach Mike Elko left to take the same job at Texas A&M. Manny Diaz was tabbed as his replacement, making Bentley one of the final hires to round out his staff. The Blue Devils went 8-5 in 2023 and defeated Troy in the Birmingham Bowl.