The New England Patriots are entering an unprecedented offseason that undoubtedly will impact the long-term future of the franchise.

Not only are there questions about Bill Belichick’s status. The roster also needs to be revamped, with valuable draft capital and an abundance of salary cap space available to make improvements before next season.

ESPN recently evaluated each eliminated team’s offseason. That obviously included the Patriots, fresh off a 4-13 campaign that netted them the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Aaron Schatz made one “big prediction” for the months ahead.

“The Patriots will draft a young quarterback in the first round and then give him a top target to help him get used to the NFL,” Schatz wrote. “With a ton of cap space for 2024, the Patriots will be able to afford an expensive contract and bring in Michael Pittman Jr.”

USC quarterback Caleb Williams and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye long have been projected as the top two picks in the draft, leaving the Patriots with an interesting dilemma at No. 3. Do they take the next-best QB — like, say, LSU’s Jayden Daniels — or do they address another area of need?

New England also could trade back in an effort to land more assets. Or perhaps the Patriots identify a quarterback who they like and who projects to be available in subsequent rounds.

Nevertheless, adding Pittman certainly would give New England’s offense a much-needed playmaker. The 26-year-old is coming off a season in which he totaled a career-high 109 catches for 1,152 receiving yards with four touchdowns for the Indianapolis Colts.