The baseball season is still a few months away, but that didn’t stop ESPN’s David Schoenfield from selecting his “way-way-too-early” All-Stars.

Last season Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen was the lone player to represent Boston in the annual Midsummer Classic. According to Schoenfield, that could change this summer with Triston Casas getting the start at first base with third baseman Rafael Devers serving as a backup to Josh Jung of the host Texas Rangers and Masataka Yoshida as the second-string designated hitter to Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez.

Schoenfield disclaimed that Casas was his pick by default due to the lack of options on the corner.

After a slow start to begin the campaign, the Red Sox first baseman slashed .263/.367/.490 last season across 132 appearances for Boston. He launched 24 home runs in 502 plate appearances. He showed his patience at the dish with 70 walks. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting behind winner Gunnar Henderson, infielder for the Baltimore Orioles, and Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee.

Story continues below advertisement

Given the confidence Casas showed at the plate and in the field, it is possible he’ll earn his first All-Star nod this summer.

Both Devers and Yoshida were within striking distance last year but ultimately fell short when the voting closed.

The Dominican Republic native batted .271 with 157 hits for the Red Sox last season, including 34 doubles and 33 home runs. Devers played 153 games and scored 90 runs to go along with his 100 RBIs.

In his rookie season for the Red Sox, Yoshida slashed .289/.338/.445 in 140 games for Boston. Platooning between the outfield and designated hitter, Yoshida had 155 hits in 580 plate appearances. He recorded eight stolen bases and hit 15 home runs. He finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting.

Story continues below advertisement

Although it’s way-way-too-early to predict whether or not any of the Red Sox will make the All-Star team, it’s worth noting that Truck Day is right around the corner on Feb. 5, with pitchers and catchers holding their first workout of 2024 on Feb. 14. The Red Sox’s first full-squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 19.