The Red Sox not only have some ground to make up in the American League East standings, but also in Major League Baseball All-Star Game voting.

An All-Star voting ballot update was released by MLB on Monday, and some of Boston’s most likely candidates trailed in the AL rankings.

Two Red Sox players were within striking distance of a bid to Seattle, though, as shown in a graphic tweeted out by the team.

Red Sox star Rafael Devers, who ESPN predicted last week would be an All-Star candidate, sat in third place among AL third basemen with 221,310 votes. He trailed only the Rangers’ Josh Jung at 470,836 and the Blue Jays’ Matt Chapman at 475,322.

The Dominican Republic native was batting .247 with 61 hits on the season, including 16 doubles and 15 home runs, ahead of Monday night’s contest against the Colorado Rockies.

Also among Boston players, left fielder Masataka Yoshida had tallied 268,969 votes thus far, sitting in eighth place among AL outfielders. A hefty 575,996 votes separate the 29-year-old from Yankees star Aaron Judge, who sat in first place in the rankings.

In his rookie season with the Red Sox, Yoshida entered Monday batting .300 with 68 hits and 33 RBI. He had been better than advertised in the field with just two errors and some impressive plays, including a stellar sliding catch against the Yankees on Sunday.

Fans who wanted to try to help Devers and Yoshida move up in the rankings are able to vote up to five times per day through June 22.