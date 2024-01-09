Although the Bruins’ night ended in a shootout loss to the Avalanche, Brad Marchand left the night with much to boast.

His two goals for the B’s propelled him past Rick Middleton’s franchise scoring record of 898 points. Marchand now holds the fifth all-time scoring record for the Bruins with 899 points. The Bruins captain has four goals in his last five games, and will continue to climb the franchise leaderboard this season.

For more interesting tidbits from the Bruins’ game against the Avalanche, check out the video above for the Ford F150 Final Five Facts.