BOSTON — Celtics guard Derrick White is already a man of few words, but a moment in Friday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets left him nearly speechless.

It isn’t every day that Kristaps Porzingis smooches you on the top of the head, after all.

White proved to be Boston’s most consistent player in the loss, scoring 24 points on 9-for-18 shooting, grabbing five rebounds, recording two steals and pitching in his customary block. It was a converted layup in the third quarter that got people talking, however.

Porzingis, ever the jokester, ran over and planted a smooch on White’s head before helping him to his feet.

Story continues below advertisement

Derrick White is electric pic.twitter.com/b4odzOri5f — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 20, 2024

It was funny visual. White, though, would use other words to describe the instantly-viral moment.

“That was crazy,” White told reporters postgame. “It was shocking.”

The Celtics weren’t able to grab improve their home winning streak, but the moment should live one if Boston continues on its pace and we get more White/Porzingis moments on the floor.