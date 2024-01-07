Ezekiel Elliott will have a few hundred grand on the line when the Patriots host the New York Jets on Sunday in their season finale.

The New England running back needs 101 yards from scrimmage in Week 18 to reach 975 for the season and receive a $300,000 incentive bonus, according to a report Sunday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It’s fair to expect a heavy workload for Elliott, who’s been the Patriots’ lead back since Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 13. The conditions Sunday also will make passing tricky, as the forecast calls for snow and wind throughout the afternoon.

Elliott has topped 101 yards just once in a Patriots uniform (140 in a Week 14 win at Pittsburgh), but he ran well in the first Pats-Jets meeting back in September, rushing for 80 yards on 16 carries in a 15-10 victory at MetLife Stadium.

The former Dallas Cowboys star also has been one of quarterback Bailey Zappe’s favorite targets in the passing game, entering Sunday just one catch behind slot receiver DeMario Douglas for the team lead.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.