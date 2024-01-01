Last Of His Kind? Trent Frederic Is Exactly What Bruins Need

The Boston Bruins celebrated New Year’s Eve in style, defeating the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

It was in the victory that Trent Frederic displayed a perfect encapsulation of who he’s become as a player.

Frederic got the Bruins on the board late in the first period, driving to the net and shoving the puck past Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon. It was a tremendous play, but in the process of putting together a new highlight, the 25-year-old barreled through the Detroit netminder who’d found himself out of position.

Freddy Finish! 😤 #NHLBruins



📺: Bruins 🆚 Red Wings live now on NESN

— NESN (@NESN) December 31, 2023

That (presumably) drew the ire of Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot, so before he even considered celebrating, Frederic turned and challenged the 32-year-old to a fight.

“We had a talk (previously) and that wasn’t good enough,” Frederic explained postgame, per Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe. “So when I scored, I asked. I thought maybe he’d have a fair fight. I really didn’t like what he did to (Morgan Geekie).”

Chiarot and Geekie had been involved in an altercation earlier in the period, so Frederic took it upon himself to finish what he deemed to be an unfair scrap. He didn’t end up getting the fight, but did pot another goal to give him his second two-goal game of the season. His tallies proved to be the difference, as well, with the Bruins taking home a 5-3 victory.

They call him Freddy New Year 🎆 pic.twitter.com/8kXZAQ2iip — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 31, 2023

If you’re counting at home, that’s two goals and one attempted fight, which might just be the “Freddy Hat Trick” the more we think about it. That would be a nice night for anyone, but for Frederic, it encapsulates the value that he’s brought to the table in 2023-24. He’s still the Black and Gold’s resident tough guy, but he’s also become a legitimate scoring threat.

“Freddy’s a sniper,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand said, per team-provided video. “People might take him for granted a bit, but he probably scores the most goals of anyone in practice. He’s really gifted around the net, the way he shoots.”

The improved scoring touch, which has him on pace for a career-high in goal, isn’t just luck. Frederic has put in the work.

“I think he’s playing faster,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said postgame, per team-provided video. “The way he skates, it’s really underrated how great a skater he is. I think he’s going north and taking pucks consistently, instead of delaying, which he did a lot. It’s something that I give him credit for. He’s been working on it with (John McClean), our skills coach, about puck protection and driving pucks and opening up space for himself. He’s done a great job of that… He’s got great hands. He’s a great athlete.”

In a day and age that power forwards are being faded out of the NHL, Frederic is a true throwback. He’s also been able to do that in a season the Bruins desperately needed it.

It’s time to give Frederic his flowers.