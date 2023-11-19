BOSTON — It’s kind of impossible to identify the reason why the Bruins have had so much early-season success.

In fact, it is impossible, because Boston has gotten contributions from up-and-down the roster throughout the first month of the season. Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman continue to be the best goaltending duo the NHL has to offer. Brad Marchand has been as steady as they come for over a decade. There might not be a better goal-scorer on the planet than David Pastrnak.

These are all things we’re well aware of. What might not be so clear, however, is just how good the Bruins’ second line has been.

Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic and James van Riemsdyk just seem to keep getting better, with Saturday night’s win over the Montreal Canadiens serving as their magnum opus. The trio combined for five points, with Frederic scoring two goals, van Riemsdyk potting one of his own and Coyle tallying a pair of assists.

In their dominant effort, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery saw the line meet his high standard.

“They’re doing what I had hoped they would, which is being an (dominant offensive zone) kind of line,” Montgomery told reporters postgame. “I know they’re all smart players. I’m confident, no matter who they’re going against, they can get the job done.”

Coyle and Frederic have developed chemistry over the last few seasons, skating a ton of minutes together on the Bruins’ third line. It’s van Riemsdyk that seems to be bringing everything together in their jump to the second unit, though.

“You know, anyone that’s played 16 years in the league — they play that long for a reason,” Montgomery said of JVR. “They’re smart players. They know how to manage games. They understand the game within the game, and really, he makes little, subtle plays that makes people around him better.

“I didn’t know he was as good as he is, because you play against a guy or coach against a guy like that and he does a couple of things but he doesn’t really pop. When you have them on your team realize how good and how important he is to it.”

The Bruins, thanks in part to Coyle, Frederic and van Riemsdyk, are 13-1-2 and exceeding every single expectation put on them prior to the start of the season.

If that continues, we could be looking at the kind of team that will terrify opponents come summer time.