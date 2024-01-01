‘Incredible Teammates’ Helping Bruins Find Sustained Success

The Boston Bruins have cycled through quite a few line changeups early in the season, leaving a number of younger players still looking for more defined roles.

They’re still finding ways to contribute, though.

The B’s have skated 26 players in 35 games, with pregame roster moves becoming something of a trend for Boston general manager Don Sweeney. It’s not just because they’ve dealt with a rash of injuries, though, it’s because the Bruins have found value in playing the matchups — specifically with their fourth line.

Jakub Lauko, Oskar Steen, Patrick Brown, Jesper Boqvist and Georgii Merkulov each have spent time on the wing of fourth-line center Johnny Beecher. It’s the former pair that have consistently been in that spot, though, impressing Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery along the way.

“Lauko and Steen have been really vocal,” Montgomery said Sunday, per team-provided video. “Even though they’re not getting the minutes they would like, they’re being incredible teammates. I think (Brad Marchand) has done an incredible job, as have the other letter wearers. Him in particular, though, he’s been very vocal about the details and habits we need to have success and play Bruins hockey.”

It’s no coincidence that Lauko and Steen found themselves receiving praise in the same vein as Marchand, as they’ve displayed leadership qualities beyond their years.

Lauko, in particular, has been a revelation for the Bruins this season, going above and beyond to find ways to contribute to the teams overall success. He’s added a physicality to his game that was previously missing, while also pitching in with the scoring touch that got him to the NHL.

If Boston hopes to compete for a championship, players like Lauko and Steen will likely see their roles diminished. That doesn’t mean they’ll stop finding ways to contribute, though.

That much has already been proven.